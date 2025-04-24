Upcoming Asphalt Repairs on Highland Street

Heads up, Southlake! Our Streets Crew will be performing an asphalt repair at the 1900 block of East Highland Street beginning on Monday, April 28th, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with flaggers on site to help keep traffic moving. Please drive with caution as we work on these necessary repairs.
Heads up, Southlake! Our Streets Crew will be performing an asphalt repair at the 1900 block of East Highland Street beginning on Monday, April 28th, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with flaggers on site to help keep traffic moving. Please drive with caution as we work on these necessary repairs.