A stylized emblem featuring a gold shield outline with a dark blue, intertwined S and abstract dragon or eagle motifs inside. The design is symmetrical and conveys themes of elegance and power.
My Southlake News

April 24, 2025

Upcoming Asphalt Repairs on Highland Street

Please see the information below regarding upcoming asphalt repairs on Highland Street.

Heads up, Southlake! Our Streets Crew will be performing an asphalt repair at the 1900 block of East Highland Street beginning on Monday, April 28th, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with flaggers on site to help keep traffic moving. Please drive with caution as we work on these necessary repairs.

Alert about asphalt repair on E. Highland St. April 28, 2025, 7 a.m.–4 p.m., with map showing location near Carroll Middle School. Includes orange warning barrel icon and compass rose.

