Upcoming Beam Delivery for the North White Chapel Bridge Replacement Project

07/21/2024 IMPORTANT UPDATE - The North White Chapel – Kirkwood Branch Bridge beam delivery has been postponed. Due to the weather, we must reschedule the delivery of the ten massive support beams for our new 200 ft. bridge. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. Stay tuned for updates on the new delivery date. We’ll keep you informed as soon as we have more information. 07/18/2024 - We are just a few days away from a major milestone in the North White Chapel—Kirkwood Branch Bridge Replacement project! Starting next Monday, contractors will deliver TEN enormous support beams for our new 200-foot bridge. Each beam is 100 feet long—just over the length of a basketball court—and weighs 41 tons! Weather permitting, contractors will make the initial delivery of five beams to the south side of the project. The trucks carrying the beams will travel through the North White Chapel/State Highway 114 intersection. Once beam delivery and installation are complete, they will deliver and install the remaining five beams on the north side of the project. Rush hour traffic will be avoided where possible. Deliveries will occur during daylight hours to ensure visibility and safety, and Southlake DPS will oversee the routes to make sure everything goes smoothly. We are closely monitoring the weather forecast as well. Please note that there will be intermittent intersection closures while drivers are taking the beams through the designated route. Check out the graphic below for delivery route details. Stay informed, plan your travel, and watch this page and our website for more updates as we get closer to the big day! For more detailed info on the beam delivery, visit the North White Chapel webpage.