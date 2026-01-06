Upcoming Comprehensive Plan Updates: Planning Southlake’s Infrastructure

Southlake is updating its long-range plans for the water, wastewater, and stormwater systems — an important step in planning for long-term infrastructure needs. These updates help the City evaluate system capacity, identify future improvements, and ensure utilities continue to operate reliably and efficiently. Throughout this process, residents will have opportunities to learn more, ask questions, and provide feedback before the plans are finalized.

“With Southlake’s growth over the past 20 to 30 years, we’ve gained valuable experience managing our systems,” Mayor Shawn McCaskill said. “We’re confident in our approach, but it’s always important to step back, review existing and changing regulations, look for ways we can do better, and make sure the community understands where we are today and how we’re planning for the future.”

The utility master plans guide how the City maintains and invests in the systems residents rely on every day. While they fit within the broader Comprehensive Plan — which shapes how Southlake grows and makes decisions — the utility master plans specifically focus on delivering clean drinking water, managing wastewater, and handling stormwater.

“The Comprehensive Plan is a long-range policy map,” Economic Development and Tourism Director Daniel Cortez said at the October 21, 2025 City Council meeting. “Inside this umbrella, our utility master plans serve as focused elements that set standards and priorities for each of the systems the City manages.”

Updating these plans does not approve specific construction projects or change utility rates. Instead, it creates an informed strategic framework that guides future decisions, supports proactive maintenance, and reduces the likelihood of emergency repairs. By reviewing water, wastewater, and stormwater together, the City aligns priorities across all systems — supporting efficiency, consistency, and long-term resilience while responsibly managing infrastructure investments.

Infrastructure: A Topic of Community Interest

The City’s infrastructure has always been a topic of strong interest in Southlake, which is why community input is essential to this update. As part of the utility master plan review, the City is taking a thorough and transparent look at existing conditions, current capacity, performance, and long-term planning needs to ensure all three of Southlake’s utilities are prepared for the future.

How Resident Input Helps Shape the Plans

Because infrastructure is a high-interest topic, resident engagement plays an especially important role in this planning effort. Whether attending meetings, reviewing materials online, or submitting feedback digitally, community participation helps ensure the updated plans reflect both local knowledge and long-range needs.

Upcoming Opportunities to Learn More

There will be several opportunities for residents to learn more about these plan updates and provide feedback. The following meetings will take place in the Southlake Town Hall Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m.:

January 13, 2026 – Corridor Planning Committee Meeting

A high-level overview of three Comprehensive Plan elements — Stormwater, Water, and Wastewater — along with a refresher on the Comprehensive Plan update process.

January 28, 2026 – Corridor Planning Committee Meeting

A focused discussion on the Stormwater utility master plan.

February 10, 2026 – Corridor Planning Committee Meeting

A focused discussion on the Water and Wastewater utility master plans.

Residents may attend meetings in person, watch online, or review materials afterward. Additional meeting opportunities and updates will continue to be shared through City communication channels.

What Happens Next

Adoption of the updated plans is currently anticipated during an April City Council meeting. Community input will continue to be considered throughout the process leading up to adoption. As details are finalized, the City will provide updates across its website, social media platforms, and other communication channels to keep residents informed.

To learn more about the plan updates or share feedback, residents are encouraged to visit SouthlakeCompPlan.com and complete the Comprehensive Plan feedback form.