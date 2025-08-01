Upcoming Partial Road Closure on East Dove Road

Heads up, Southlake! There will be a partial road closure tomorrow, August 2, 2025, on East Dove Road while contractors begin asphalt work.

Here’s what you need to know (weather permitting):

7:00–8:00 a.m. – Asphalt removal near the N. White Chapel Blvd. & E. Dove Road roundabout

8:00–9:00 a.m. – Crews move to the E. Dove Road & N. Carroll Avenue roundabout

Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic, but please expect partial road closures and delays throughout the day and continuing through next week. These closures will not impact emergency response. We recommend avoiding the area if possible.