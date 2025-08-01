A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A map announces partial road closures on E. Dove Rd. for asphalt removal near two roundabouts on August 2, 2025, with work times from 7–8 a.m. and 8–9 a.m.; affected streets and locations are highlighted.
Connect
|
Aug 1, 2025

Upcoming Partial Road Closure on East Dove Road

Please see the information below regarding an upcoming partial closure on East Dove Rd.

Heads up, Southlake! There will be a partial road closure tomorrow, August 2, 2025, on East Dove Road while contractors begin asphalt work.

Here’s what you need to know (weather permitting):

  • 7:00–8:00 a.m. – Asphalt removal near the N. White Chapel Blvd. & E. Dove Road roundabout
  • 8:00–9:00 a.m. – Crews move to the E. Dove Road & N. Carroll Avenue roundabout

Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic, but please expect partial road closures and delays throughout the day and continuing through next week. These closures will not impact emergency response. We recommend avoiding the area if possible.

A map announces partial road closures on E. Dove Rd. for asphalt removal near two roundabouts on August 2, 2025, with work times from 7–8 a.m. and 8–9 a.m.; affected streets and locations are highlighted.

Share

Banner for "Celebrate Southlake" featuring two women in cowboy hats dancing, with event details: "Southlake’s Birthday Bash! September 6 • 2–7PM, Southlake Town Square," on a green background.