Upcoming Road Projects to Be Aware of On Your Next Commute

To ensure smoother roads for our community, the City of Southlake is preparing for two upcoming road improvement projects and a drainage rehabilitation project!

Drainage Maintenance Project:

From January 15th through the 17th, weather permitting, a City contractor will perform drainage maintenance on W. Dove Road near Shady Oaks Drive, west of SH 114. Southbound traffic will be directed to merge into the northbound lane, but only minor delays are expected throughout this work.

Road Rehabilitation Projects:

Work hours for both of the following projects will be from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with traffic control on-site. Please note that dates are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Taylor Street and Emerald Circle Improvements

Starting January 20, 2025, crews will begin work on Taylor Street and Emerald Circle in the Emerald Estates neighborhood near Lonesome Dove Park. This project includes removing the top layer of road surfacing and laying new asphalt for a smoother ride. Work is expected to be completed by January 31, 2025.

Burney Lane Roadwork

A little farther north, crews will begin similar work on Burney Lane beginning January 23, 2025. This project will focus on repaving the road beginning at Harbor Court and stretching north to the end of the cul-de-sac. The estimated completion date for this phase is February 14, 2025.

Thank you for your patience as we work to improve our community’s roads!