Upcoming Road Repaving in the Diamond Circle Neighborhood

Heads up to those who live in the Diamond Circle neighborhood! Crews will be working on Diamond Boulevard, from one end of Emerald Boulevard to the other, giving the road a fresh new surface. The work will begin on March 31st and continue until it's complete. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and traffic control will be onsite to help keep things moving. We appreciate your patience as we work to improve your ride!
