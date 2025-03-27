My Southlake News

March 27, 2025

Upcoming Road Repaving in the Diamond Circle Neighborhood

Please see the information below regarding upcoming repaving work.

Heads up to those who live in the Diamond Circle neighborhood! Crews will be working on Diamond Boulevard, from one end of Emerald Boulevard to the other, giving the road a fresh new surface. The work will begin on March 31st and continue until it's complete. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and traffic control will be onsite to help keep things moving. We appreciate your patience as we work to improve your ride!

Map showing repaving work alert for Diamond Blvd. from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. starting March 31, 2025. Nearby streets include Emerald Blvd and E Southlake Blvd. A compass rose is in the lower-left corner.

Image shows a picture of a dessert and a shopping bag with the words Southlake Open Rewards
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram