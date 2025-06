Starting June 16th through June 20th, weather permitting, the City’s Streets Crew will be resurfacing Breeze Way near Old Union Elementary School by removing the old pavement and applying a new layer of asphalt. During this time, the roadway will be closed to through traffic, and flaggers will be on site to help keep everyone safe. Work will take place daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thank you for your patience as we improve our streets.