Upcoming Road Work on Sunshine Lane

Starting July 29 through August 16, weather permitting, the City of Southlake and Tarrant County Precinct #3 will be out restoring and rehabilitating Sunshine Lane near the Wimbledon, Sunshine Place, and Reserve of Southlake subdivisions in the east portion of the city. Work will take place on the entire stretch of Sunshine Lane, from Dove Road to Highland Street, and traffic control will be on site throughout the project. Please remember to drive with caution as we make these essential infrastructure improvements.