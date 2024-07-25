July 25, 2024

Upcoming Road Work on Sunshine Lane

Please see the information below regarding upcoming road work at Sunshine Lane.

Starting July 29 through August 16, weather permitting, the City of Southlake and Tarrant County Precinct #3 will be out restoring and rehabilitating Sunshine Lane near the Wimbledon, Sunshine Place, and Reserve of Southlake subdivisions in the east portion of the city. Work will take place on the entire stretch of Sunshine Lane, from Dove Road to Highland Street, and traffic control will be on site throughout the project. Please remember to drive with caution as we make these essential infrastructure improvements.

Image shows two women during Celebrate Southlake
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram