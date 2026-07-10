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Streets & Roads
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Jul 10, 2026

Upcoming Roadwork and Utility Projects to Be Aware of On Your Next Commute

Residents and drivers should be aware of four upcoming road and utility projects that may cause temporary traffic impacts.

To continue maintaining and improving community infrastructure, several road and utility projects are scheduled to begin the week of July 13. Drivers are encouraged to review the project details below, plan for additional travel time, and follow all posted traffic control signs while traveling through the affected areas.

Orange and white traffic barrels line a street, with the words "COURTESY NOTICE" displayed prominently in white text over the image.

Underground Utility Work on E. State Highway 114

Update 7/17/26: This utility work has been postponed and is now scheduled to begin Monday, July 27. Work is still expected to take approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

Beginning Monday, July 13, a contractor will begin underground utility work along E. State Highway 114 between W. Kirkwood Boulevard and T.W. King Road. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is expected to last approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

During the project, various lane closures will take place along the right westbound lane.

Utility Work Near S. White Chapel Boulevard and E. Continental Boulevard

Beginning Tuesday, July 14, contractors for T-Mobile will begin utility work near 1219 S White Chapel Blvd at the eastbound exit of the E Continental Blvd roundabout. The work includes installing a cellular signal enhancement tower.

Work hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The project is expected to continue through the end of July, weather permitting.
During the project, a detour will be in place for approximately 3–4 days for eastbound Continental Blvd traffic.

Detour Route:

  • Traffic will be directed north to Southlake Blvd.
  • Traffic will then travel east to Byron Nelson Pkwy.
  • Traffic will continue south back to E Continental Blvd.

Traffic control signs will be posted to assist drivers in the area.

Gas Utility Work on N. Carroll Avenue

Beginning Tuesday, July 14, Atmos will conduct gas utility work for the new Willow Tree Gardens development on N Carroll Avenue.

Work will take place between Ownby Lane and E Southlake Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and is expected to continue through the end of the month, weather permitting.

During this time, the right southbound lane of N Carroll Avenue will be closed in the work area. Drivers are asked to use caution, allow extra time, and follow posted traffic control signs.

Orange Barrel Alert: Road improvements on S White Chapel Blvd from Continental Blvd to Southlake Blvd, July 15–24, 2026. Map highlights the construction area with surrounding streets and a compass rose for orientation.

Road Improvements on S. White Chapel Boulevard

Beginning Wednesday, July 15, a City contractor will begin road improvements on S White Chapel Boulevard from Continental Boulevard to Southlake Boulevard.

Work is expected to continue through Friday, July 24, weather permitting. Daily work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traffic control will be in place to help guide drivers safely through the area.

Thank you for your patience as crews complete these improvements. Please use caution near each work zone and allow additional time to reach your destination.

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