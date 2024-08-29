Upcoming Roadwork on Continental Boulevard

Starting September 3rd, you might notice our City Streets Crew out on East Continental Boulevard between the Southlake Public Works Operations building and Crooked Lane as they work to complete a road repair. Work hours will be between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., with flaggers present to keep traffic moving smoothly. This repair should be completed on September 10th, weather permitting. Thanks for giving our team a brake when in the area.