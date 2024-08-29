August 29, 2024

Upcoming Roadwork on Continental Boulevard

Please see the information regarding upcoming roadwork on Continental Boulevard.

Starting September 3rd, you might notice our City Streets Crew out on East Continental Boulevard between the Southlake Public Works Operations building and Crooked Lane as they work to complete a road repair. Work hours will be between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., with flaggers present to keep traffic moving smoothly. This repair should be completed on September 10th, weather permitting. Thanks for giving our team a brake when in the area.

Map of the city indicating where roadwork is occurring

Image shows two women during Celebrate Southlake
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram