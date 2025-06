Quick note for your Monday drive! The intersections at FM 1709 & Byron Nelson and FM 1709 & Southridge Lakes Pkwy will be placed on flasher mode for approximately 30 minutes each between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025, weather permitting. During this time, each intersection will function as a four-way stop while crews install safety upgrades, one site at a time. Thanks for your patience as we make these improvements!