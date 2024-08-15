August 15, 2024

Utility Line Installation Near Sam School Road and Dove Road

Please see the information below regarding an upcoming utility line installation.

Heads up, Southlake! Starting today, August 15, a contractor for Gigabit Fiber will be installing a fiber optic internet line along Sam School Road and Dove Road just west of 114 in the north portion of the city. Equipment will be staged on the side of the road, but no lane closures or major traffic impacts are expected. Please drive with caution as workers will be present during the day. The project is expected to last around 3 weeks, weather permitting.

Map of the city indicating where roadwork is occurring

Image shows two women during Celebrate Southlake
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram