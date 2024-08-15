Utility Line Installation Near Sam School Road and Dove Road

Heads up, Southlake! Starting today, August 15, a contractor for Gigabit Fiber will be installing a fiber optic internet line along Sam School Road and Dove Road just west of 114 in the north portion of the city. Equipment will be staged on the side of the road, but no lane closures or major traffic impacts are expected. Please drive with caution as workers will be present during the day. The project is expected to last around 3 weeks, weather permitting.