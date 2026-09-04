Utility Rates Are Changing October 1 

Beginning October 1, 2026, rates for water, sewer, trash, and recycling services will change. Trash and recycling rate changes will appear on October bills. Water and sewer rate changes apply to usage beginning October 1 and will first appear on November bills.

What’s Changing?

Water rates: 15% increase

Southlake purchases its treated water from the City of Fort Worth. Fort Worth is increasing the cost of providing that water because of higher water supply and operating costs, and continued investment in the regional water system. A 15% pass-through increase in water rates, effective October 1, 2026, will account for these wholesale water rate increases.

Sewer rates: 5% increase

Southlake’s wastewater is treated by the Trinity River Authority. Growing demand across North Texas requires additional treatment capacity and infrastructure, increasing the cost of providing sewer service. The resulting capital and operating costs are contributing to a 5% pass-through increase in Southlake’s sewer rates, effective October 1, 2026.

Trash & Recycling: $0.58 more per month

Beginning October 1, residential trash and recycling service will increase by $0.58 to $21.46 per month. Commercial front-load collections will increase by 3.52%, and roll-off service will increase by 4.29%.

For Southlake residents, the monthly residential rate includes more than weekly trash and recycling collection. Residents also have access to:

Monthly household hazardous waste and electronics collection

Unlimited bundled brush collection twice a week

Free monthly drop-off at CWD transfer stations for up to 6 cubic yards

Two additional leaf recycling collection days each year

One free cart cleaning each year

Discounted roll-off service

Dedicated litter cleanup throughout Southlake, with up to 200 crew hours each year

Why Are Rates Changing?

Most of these increases reflect changes in the cost of services provided to Southlake by regional utility partners.

The trash and recycling adjustment is part of the City’s five-year agreement with Community Waste Disposal and accounts for changes in fuel, disposal and other operating costs.

Want to Learn More?

Visit the Southlake Water Utilities or Trash & Recycling webpages for additional information about your service.