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Streets & Roads
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May 28, 2026

Road Reconstruction on N White Chapel Blvd

Beginning Monday, June 1

Beginning Monday, June 1, a City contractor will perform a full road reconstruction on N. White Chapel Boulevard from E. Dove Road to Sweet Street, weather permitting.

Work is expected to continue through Friday, June 26, and will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. No road closures are expected during the project, but drivers may experience intermittent delays. Traffic control will be in place to help direct traffic through the area.

Drivers should use caution and allow extra travel time when traveling through the work zone.

Alert notice for road reconstruction on N. White Chapel Blvd. between E. Dove Rd. and Sweet St. from June 1–26, 2026, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., with an orange barrel icon and a highlighted map showing the affected area.

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