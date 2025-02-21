My Southlake News

February 21, 2025

Volunteer Applications for 2025 Camp Mania are Now Open

Hey Southlake! Looking for a fun and rewarding way to spend your summer?

Camp Mania is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help make this year’s camp a world-class experience for local kids! Camp Mania is Experience Southlake’s premier summer camp experience. Be a part of an unforgettable summer.

Why Volunteer?

As a Camp Mania volunteer, you’ll get to:

  • Lead games and activities
  • Help with arts and crafts
  • Support camp counselors
  • Rack up volunteer hours
  • Gain leadership skills and make a real impact!

Who Can Apply?

  • Must be 15 or older
  • Outgoing, responsible, and great with kids
  • Available to volunteer for a full camp week (Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–4:30 PM)
  • Ready to have a blast while making a difference

How to Apply

Eligible volunteers can apply between now and Friday, April 18. Program staff will contact you to attend a short interview. Selected volunteers will be required to attend Volunteer Training at the end of May. Those who do not submit their application by the deadline or attend the volunteer training will not be considered.

Access the application here: https://www.experiencesouthlaketexas.com/659/Become-a-Volunteer

Spots fill up fast, so don’t wait! Apply now and line up your summer volunteer hours!

Let’s make this summer one to remember!

