Volunteer Applications for 2025 Camp Mania are Now Open

Camp Mania is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help make this year’s camp a world-class experience for local kids! Camp Mania is Experience Southlake’s premier summer camp experience. Be a part of an unforgettable summer. Why Volunteer? As a Camp Mania volunteer, you’ll get to: Who Can Apply? How to Apply Eligible volunteers can apply between now and Friday, April 18. Program staff will contact you to attend a short interview. Selected volunteers will be required to attend Volunteer Training at the end of May. Those who do not submit their application by the deadline or attend the volunteer training will not be considered. Access the application here: https://www.experiencesouthlaketexas.com/659/Become-a-Volunteer Spots fill up fast, so don’t wait! Apply now and line up your summer volunteer hours! Let’s make this summer one to remember!
