Volunteer Applications for 2025 Camp Mania are Now Open

Camp Mania is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help make this year’s camp a world-class experience for local kids! Camp Mania is Experience Southlake’s premier summer camp experience. Be a part of an unforgettable summer. Why Volunteer? As a Camp Mania volunteer, you’ll get to: Lead games and activities

Help with arts and crafts

Support camp counselors

Rack up volunteer hours

Gain leadership skills and make a real impact! Who Can Apply? Must be 15 or older

Outgoing, responsible, and great with kids

Available to volunteer for a full camp week (Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–4:30 PM)

Ready to have a blast while making a difference How to Apply Eligible volunteers can apply between now and Friday, April 18. Program staff will contact you to attend a short interview. Selected volunteers will be required to attend Volunteer Training at the end of May. Those who do not submit their application by the deadline or attend the volunteer training will not be considered. Access the application here: https://www.experiencesouthlaketexas.com/659/Become-a-Volunteer Spots fill up fast, so don’t wait! Apply now and line up your summer volunteer hours! Let’s make this summer one to remember!