Volunteer Opportunity: Join Us for the KSB Fall Sweep

This month, we’re inviting the community to pitch in and roll up their sleeves during the annual Fall Sweep on Friday, November 15, from 9:00am to 11:00am. The event invites volunteers of all ages to come together for a morning of service, helping to keep our city clean, safe, and beautiful.

The Fall Sweep focuses on removing litter and debris from Southlake’s roadways, sidewalks, and public spaces; efforts that not only improve the city’s appearance but also help protect local waterways by preventing trash from entering storm drains.

Why Participate?

Make a visible difference in your community

Help protect the local environment and public spaces

Meet like-minded neighbors and enjoy a morning outdoors

Event Details

Volunteers will meet at the Parkwood Training Facility to sign in and pick up supplies. All necessary cleanup materials—including gloves, trash bags, and grabbers—will be provided. Participants are encouraged to dress comfortably and bring plenty of enthusiasm for a cleaner, greener Southlake.

The Fall Sweep is the perfect opportunity to do something great for your community while enjoying a meaningful morning with neighbors and friends. Together, we can keep Southlake looking its best this fall and beyond.