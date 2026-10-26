Water Leak Investigation at State Highway 114 and Southmont Drive

Beginning Tuesday, October 27, Public Works will investigate a water leak near a fire hydrant at Southmont Drive and E. State Highway 114. Work is expected to be completed by Thursday, October 29, weather permitting, with daily work hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During this time, the right-turn lane from Southmont Drive onto E. State Highway 114 will be closed. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work area, with flaggers and traffic control signs in place to help guide drivers safely through. Drivers will still be able to turn right onto E. State Highway 114 using the remaining open lane.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as crews complete this work.