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Streets & Roads
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Sep 25, 2026

Water Leak Investigation on Burney Lane

Public Works Water crews will conduct a leak investigation on the water service line at 2960 Burney Lane starting Monday

Public Works Water crews will conduct a leak investigation on the water service line at 2960 Burney Lane starting Monday, September 28, at 9 a.m., weather permitting. Water service will not be impacted, and work is expected to be completed the same day.

During the work, the southbound lane of Burney Lane will be closed, reducing the road to one lane near the work area. Flaggers and traffic signs will be in place to help direct traffic.

Drivers should use caution and allow extra travel time.

Thank you for your patience as this work is completed.

Map showing Burney Lane with a location pin. Text reads “Orange Barrel Alert: Water Leak Investigation, September 28, 2026, On Burney Ln.” A compass rose is shown at the bottom left.

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