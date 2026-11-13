Water Leak Repair at Burney Lane and Carmel Court

Beginning Monday, November 16, Public Works will be repairing a water leak at the intersection of Burney Lane and Carmel Court. Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, November 18, weather permitting.

Daily work hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. During this time, traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work area. Flaggers and traffic control signs will be in place to safely direct motorists through the work zone.

Please use caution when traveling through the area. Thank you for your patience as crews complete these repairs.