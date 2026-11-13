 Opens in a new tab
A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A map showing the intersection of Carmel Court and Burney Lane, with an orange location pin marking a specific point on Burney Lane.
Streets & Roads
|
Nov 13, 2026

Water Leak Repair at Burney Lane and Carmel Court

Beginning Monday, November 16

Beginning Monday, November 16, Public Works will be repairing a water leak at the intersection of Burney Lane and Carmel Court. Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, November 18, weather permitting.

Daily work hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. During this time, traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work area. Flaggers and traffic control signs will be in place to safely direct motorists through the work zone.

Please use caution when traveling through the area. Thank you for your patience as crews complete these repairs.

Orange Barrel Alert for a water leak repair at the intersection of Burney Lane and Carmel Court from November 16-18, 2026, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., showing a map of the area with a marker at the intersection.

Share