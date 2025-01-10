Water Leak Repair on LaMirada Court and Peytonville Avenue

Crews will be repairing a water leak on Monday, January 13th, on LaMirada Court near the Peytonville intersection, south of the Dove and Peytonville Roundabout. One side of the LaMirada entrance will be closed to facilitate the work, but residents will still be able to enter and exit as needed. As a heads up, water service may be interrupted for homes in the 1100 block of LaMirada and the 1300 block of Wakefield Court while repairs are underway. The work is expected to take 8-12 hours, weather permitting, with cleanup possibly lasting a few days. Thank you for your patience as we complete this important repair!