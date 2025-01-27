January 27, 2025

Water Leak Repair on N Peytonville Avenue

Please see the information below regarding a water leak repair on N. Peytonville Avenue.

Heads up, Southlake! Our crews will be repairing a leaking water valve on N Peytonville Avenue near the Hampton Manor Way entrance on Monday, January 27, weather permitting. The southbound lane will be closed during the repair, but flaggers will be on-site to help direct traffic. We appreciate your patience as we complete this important work.

Map of the city indicating where roadwork is occurring

Image shows a picture of a dessert and a shopping bag with the words Southlake Open Rewards

Related News

Experience
February 6, 2025
A Night to Remember: Southlake’s Sweetheart Dance
Select: Business
January 10, 2025
Say Cheese! Meet Hinkle Family Dental
City
December 30, 2024
Get To Know Councilmember Frances Scharli
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram