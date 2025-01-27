Water Leak Repair on N Peytonville Avenue

Heads up, Southlake! Our crews will be repairing a leaking water valve on N Peytonville Avenue near the Hampton Manor Way entrance on Monday, January 27, weather permitting. The southbound lane will be closed during the repair, but flaggers will be on-site to help direct traffic. We appreciate your patience as we complete this important work.
