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Streets & Roads
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Aug 25, 2026

Water Line Repair Begins

Along West Southlake Blvd.

Heads up, Southlake! Our Public Works crew will be repairing a water line today along West Southlake Boulevard, which will require closure of the right lane in the westbound direction between the 2000 and 2200 blocks.

Although two travel lanes will remain open in the westbound direction, please allow extra time or consider an alternate route if you’re traveling through the area. For everyone’s safety, slow down, use caution, and give our crews plenty of space to work.

Thank you for your patience as we make these repairs. We’ll share updates as they become available.

Notice for water line repair on August 25, 2026, along W. Southlake Blvd. Map with highlighted area and compass included. Text reads “Orange Barrel Alert WATER LINE REPAIR.”.

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