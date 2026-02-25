Water Line Repair on Lonesome Dove Road

Beginning Thursday, February 26, 2026, the City’s Water Team will complete a water line repair in front of 2050 Lonesome Dove Road. Work will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by Friday, February 27, 2026. During this time, Lonesome Dove Road will be reduced to one lane, and flaggers will be on-site to help direct traffic safely through the area. Drivers are encouraged to plan for minor delays and allow extra travel time. We appreciate your patience as this necessary repair is completed.