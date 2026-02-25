A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
A map shows intersecting roads, including East Dove Road and Lonesome Dove Road, with buildings and a creek nearby. An orange location pin marks a spot on Lonesome Dove Road. A compass rose is in the lower right corner.
Feb 25, 2026

Water Line Repair on Lonesome Dove Road

Beginning Thursday, February 26

Beginning Thursday, February 26, 2026, the City’s Water Team will complete a water line repair in front of 2050 Lonesome Dove Road. Work will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by Friday, February 27, 2026. During this time, Lonesome Dove Road will be reduced to one lane, and flaggers will be on-site to help direct traffic safely through the area. Drivers are encouraged to plan for minor delays and allow extra travel time. We appreciate your patience as this necessary repair is completed.

