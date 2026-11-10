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Streets & Roads
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Nov 10, 2026

Water Service Line Install on Cascade Springs Drive

Beginning Wednesday, November 11

Beginning Wednesday, November 11, Public Works will install a new water service line on Cascade Springs Drive. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, November 13, weather permitting. Daily work hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

During this time, traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work area. Flaggers and traffic control signs will be in place to safely direct vehicles through the work zone.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area.

We appreciate your patience as crews complete these improvements.

Orange Barrel Alert notice for a water service line install on Cascade Springs Drive from November 11–13, 2026, featuring a map highlighting the work area.

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Event flyer for “Home for the Holidays” in Southlake on Saturday, November 21 from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m., featuring a Christmas tree, holiday lights, and people celebrating.