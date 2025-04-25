Welcome Chad Tucker- Athletics Coordinator!

Please join us in welcoming Chad Tucker to the City of Southlake as the newest member of our Community Services team. Chad comes to us from the City of Mesquite, where he gained valuable experience in Athletics and Recreation. With a strong background in community programming and a passion for public service, Chad is a fantastic addition to the team, and we’re excited to see the expertise and energy he brings to Southlake! A Dallas native, Chad is proud of his roots and prouder of his loyalty to all Dallas sports teams! For those sporting the black and red, you’ll be happy to know that Chad also shares a strong love for Texas Tech University! To help everyone get to know Chad a little better, we asked him a few fun questions: What was your professional background before coming to Southlake? “During college, I worked part-time at the Dallas Zoo as a guest representative. Later, I got my start working as the Athletic Coordinator for the City of Mesquite. I oversaw all youth and adult leagues run by the city. I am excited to bring my experience and can’t wait for the next step in my journey!” What are you most looking forward to in your new role?

What I am looking forward to the most are the new relationships I will gain while working at the City of Southlake. I already have some experience, but I can always learn something new. Every day is a new day, and I am ready to take on new challenges. What inspired you to pursue a career in Athletics? “I grew up playing and watching sports, from the Super Bowl to the World Cup. If a game was on, I would watch it. The 2011 Mavericks were a staple in my childhood memories, and most recently seeing the 2023 Rangers win the World Series was just an amazing experience.” What’s your go-to activity to unwind after a long day?

“My go-to activity to unwind is playing video games with my friends. Party or sports games are nice after a long day. I also play flag football and softball to keep me active.” Chad joined our team just in time for our busy summer season ahead. Be sure to stop by and say hello to Chad if you see him around town! Welcome to the team, Chad!