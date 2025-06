Mayor McCaskill recently visited Southlake’s Fire Station 1 to give a warm welcome to the City’s new Fire Chief, Shannon Langford. Chief Langford brings years of experience and a deep commitment to serving the community.

Chief Langford shared his journey to Southlake as a paramedic and firefighter, as well as his vision for leading the department into the future. The new chief shared his view that strong leadership means putting service first, building trust, and leading with compassion.