West Continental Blvd. Intersection Improvements Project

As part of the West Continental Boulevard Intersection Improvements Project, crews will shift traffic near Continental Boulevard and Davis Boulevard beginning Monday, July 20.

The contractor will begin work on the north side of Continental Boulevard, and all traffic will be moved onto the newly paved section on the south side of the roadway. Two-way traffic will remain open, but drivers should use caution and follow posted signs while traveling through the work zone.

This phase of construction is expected to be substantially complete this fall, weather and site conditions permitting.

Learn more about the project here: https://www.cityofsouthlake.com/4260/West-Continental-Blvd-Intersection-Impro

Thank you for your patience as work continues in the area.