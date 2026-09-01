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Map showing the intersection of Union Church Rd, W Continental Blvd, and Davis Blvd, with an orange location marker at the crossing, surrounded by roads and buildings.
Streets & Roads
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Sep 1, 2026

West Continental Boulevard Intersection Improvements Project

Big news, Southlake! The West Continental Boulevard Intersection Improvements Project is reaching a major milestone

Big news, Southlake! The West Continental Boulevard Intersection Improvements Project is reaching a major milestone. The City will complete the final major concrete roadwork at the intersection of West Continental Boulevard and Davis Boulevard on Friday, September 4. The concrete work is expected to be completed by the end of the day, weather permitting.

A lane closure will be in place within the intersection work zone. Flaggers will alternate traffic through one open lane in both directions. Drivers should expect delays and use caution while traveling through the area.

Learn more about the West Continental Boulevard Intersection Improvements Project: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/7a45904739a64c729571c2f7098f014f

Map graphic showing “Orange Barrel ALERT: Concrete Work” at W. Continental Blvd. and Davis Blvd. intersection, scheduled for September 4, 2026, with a marker indicating the location on the map.

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