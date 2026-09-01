Big news, Southlake! The West Continental Boulevard Intersection Improvements Project is reaching a major milestone. The City will complete the final major concrete roadwork at the intersection of West Continental Boulevard and Davis Boulevard on Friday, September 4. The concrete work is expected to be completed by the end of the day, weather permitting.

A lane closure will be in place within the intersection work zone. Flaggers will alternate traffic through one open lane in both directions. Drivers should expect delays and use caution while traveling through the area.

Learn more about the West Continental Boulevard Intersection Improvements Project: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/7a45904739a64c729571c2f7098f014f