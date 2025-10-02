Where Coffee Meets Community

Founded with the vision of creating a space where quality meets community, 33 Peaks is more than just a business—it’s a place designed to connect with neighbors and elevate everyday experiences. As one of Southlake’s growing local spots, they take pride in offering products and services that reflect both modern lifestyles and the unique character of our City.

Coffee lovers, take note! At the heart of 33 Peaks is their passion for crafting the perfect cup. Whether you’re looking for your morning pick-me-up, a mid-day boost, or a cozy spot to catch up with friends, their coffee delivers rich flavors, locally inspired blends, and a welcoming atmosphere. It’s not just about the caffeine—it’s about creating a space where conversations flow as easily as the coffee pours.

At 33 Peaks, customer voices matter. They welcome feedback on their offerings, location, and overall experience because building lasting relationships with the community is at the heart of what they do. Their team believes the best way to serve Southlake is by listening, improving, and continuously striving to reach new peaks—together.

“As we talked about the community factor behind the café…we want to build the café around the community. We are always open to feedback and figuring out how we can partner with young entrepreneurs and help grow the community.” – Rupesh Neupane & Sunit Khadge (Co-Founders)

Stop by 33 Peaks to enjoy a specialty creation, share your feedback, and see firsthand how they’re bringing something fresh to Southlake. Follow along on their social media to join the journey and help shape what’s next!