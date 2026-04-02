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Experience
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Apr 2, 2026

Wildflowers at the Log House Brings Student Art Outdoors in Southlake

The Southlake Historical Society is hosting its first outdoor student art event this spring.

The event, titled “Wildflowers at the Log House: History and Nature in Art,” will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026. It invites students in grades 7 through 12 to participate in a plein air painting experience.

The event will be held at the Blossom Prairie Wildflower Meadows next to the historic Southlake Log House in Bicentennial Park. Activities begin with check-in at 8:15 a.m., followed by instructions and supply distribution. Students will then spend the morning painting outdoors while visitors are welcome to observe.

Completed artwork will be displayed at noon, and judging will take place shortly after. Gift certificate awards will be given to first, second, and third place winners. Participation is free, and students must register by April 10 to secure a spot.

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A circular logo for the City of Southlake’s 70th anniversary (1956–2026) is on the left, next to an under-construction brick building with scaffolding and a crane on the right.