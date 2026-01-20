Winter Weather updates for January 2026

Winter Weather Update 1/20/2026 – We’re tracking incoming winter weather expected to arrive on Friday (1/23). While we don’t have all the answers just yet, here’s what we do know: our Office of Emergency Management is actively monitoring conditions and coordinating our response. From Public Works to Public Safety, our teams are prepared and ready. Public Works crews will begin brining operations on Thursday to get ahead of the storm. We’re on it, and we’ll keep you posted as we learn more. #ProtectSouthlake #SouthlakeRoadAlert #NavigateSouthlake

