A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
Text graphic reading "Winter Weather Information" over a snowy town scene with trees and a large brick building in the background.
City
|
Jan 20, 2026

Winter Weather updates for January 2026

Latest News & Updates

Winter Weather Update 1/20/2026 – We’re tracking incoming winter weather expected to arrive on Friday (1/23). While we don’t have all the answers just yet, here’s what we do know: our Office of Emergency Management is actively monitoring conditions and coordinating our response. From Public Works to Public Safety, our teams are prepared and ready. Public Works crews will begin brining operations on Thursday to get ahead of the storm. We’re on it, and we’ll keep you posted as we learn more. #ProtectSouthlake #SouthlakeRoadAlert #NavigateSouthlake

We’re Here to Help

Have questions? We’re here to help!

Call our main line at (817) 748-8400 or email us. Phone numbers and emails are monitored Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Questions About Trash and Recycling?

  • Visit the CWD website or the CWD Southlake page to check for the Weather Notice banner.
  • Subscribe to CWD Weather Alerts at the bottom of the CWD website for up-to-date alerts impacting trash and recycling collection.
  • Submit a request to Trash and Recycling on Southlake Serves
  • Phone: (817) 748-8400 or (817) 748-8051

Utility Information – Electric & Gas

City staff maintains continuous contact with Oncor and Tri-County anytime severe weather hits the area. Here’s how to track and report power outages online:

Local, State & Federal Resources

Share