Winter Weather updates for January 2026

Winter Weather Update 1/20/2026 – We’re tracking incoming winter weather expected to arrive on Friday (1/23). While we don’t have all the answers just yet, here’s what we do know: our Office of Emergency Management is actively monitoring conditions and coordinating our response. From Public Works to Public Safety, our teams are prepared and ready. Public Works crews will begin brining operations on Thursday to get ahead of the storm. We’re on it, and we’ll keep you posted as we learn more. #ProtectSouthlake #SouthlakeRoadAlert #NavigateSouthlake
We’re Here to Help
Have questions? We’re here to help!
Call our main line at (817) 748-8400 or email us. Phone numbers and emails are monitored Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Questions About Trash and Recycling?
- Visit the CWD website or the CWD Southlake page to check for the Weather Notice banner.
- Subscribe to CWD Weather Alerts at the bottom of the CWD website for up-to-date alerts impacting trash and recycling collection.
- Submit a request to Trash and Recycling on Southlake Serves
- Phone: (817) 748-8400 or (817) 748-8051
Utility Information – Electric & Gas
City staff maintains continuous contact with Oncor and Tri-County anytime severe weather hits the area. Here’s how to track and report power outages online:
- Oncor customers can report outages and receive updates. Register for MyOncor text alerts by texting “REG” to 66267, downloading the MyOncor App, following Oncor on Facebook and Twitter, or by calling (888) 313-4747. Oncor outage map
- Tri-County – Tri-County Outage Map, or you can call (817) 444-3201
- ERCOT grid and market conditions
- For gas service and questions, please visit the Atmos Energy website or call 800-460-3030. To report a gas leak, please call 866-322-8667 or 9-1-1.
Local, State & Federal Resources
- The latest driving conditions for the state of Texas.
- Texas Department of Emergency Management.
- National Weather Service Fort Worth Twitter Feed – For the latest forecast information.
- Federal resources for help in making a plan in the event of disasters or emergencies.