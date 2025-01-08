Winter Weather updates for January 2025

Winter Weather Update 1/18/2025 - The National Weather Service forecasts bitterly cold temperatures starting tomorrow (1/19) through Tuesday (1/21). Don't forget the four P's. Reach out to neighbors and family members, especially seniors or those requiring additional support. Ensure pets are brought indoors. Safeguard delicate plants by either covering them or moving them inside. To prevent pipes from freezing, insulate those exposed and let faucets drip. And don't forget to turn off sprinkler systems and stock up on emergency supplies.

We encourage you to stay weather aware by monitoring the US National Weather Service Fort Worth Texas and your favorite news outlets. For all City of Southlake updates, visit the Alert Southlake webpage: https://bit.ly/3vEIY2M. Stay safe and warm, Southlake!

Call our main line at (817) 748-8400 or email us. Phone numbers and emails are monitored Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Questions About Trash and Recycling?

Visit the CWD website or the CWD Southlake page to check for the Weather Notice banner.

Subscribe to CWD Weather Alerts at the bottom of the CWD website for up-to-date alerts impacting trash and recycling collection.

Submit a request to Trash and Recycling on Southlake Serves

Phone: (817) 748-8400 or (817) 748-8051

Utility Information - Electric & Gas

City staff maintains continuous contact with Oncor and Tri-County anytime severe weather hits the area. Here's how to track and report power outages online:

Local, State & Federal Resources

Winter Weather Updates for January 16 - 22, 2025

Winter Weather Update 1/17/2025 - The Protect Southlake team is closely monitoring the forecast for early next week. Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. As we prepare, remember the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes! Check-in on your neighbors and family members, particularly seniors and those needing extra assistance. Bring pets indoors and protect delicate plants by covering or relocating them inside. To help prevent pipes from freezing, insulate any exposed pipes and allow faucets to drip. Don’t forget to turn off your sprinkler systems and stock up on essential emergency supplies.

Winter Weather Update 1/16/2025 - Frigid weather is expected early next week, and now is the perfect time to prepare. Remember the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes! Reach out to neighbors and family members, especially seniors or those requiring additional support. Ensure pets are brought indoors. Safeguard delicate plants by either covering them or moving them inside. To prevent pipes from freezing, insulate those exposed and let faucets drip. And don't forget to turn off sprinkler systems and stock up on emergency supplies. The Protect Southlake team closely monitors the forecast, and we encourage you to do the same. Stay updated by monitoring the National Weather Service Fort Worth and your favorite news outlets.

Winter Weather Updates for the Week of January 6, 2025

Winter Weather Update 1/11/2025 9:30 a.m. – Good morning, Southlake! The sun is out, but the roads are still slick. If you need to be out this morning, take it slow until the sun has a chance to melt the ice.

Information for Saturday, January 11, 2025:

Champions Club will open at 10:00 a.m.

The Pickleball Complex will remain closed on Saturday.

The Southlake Public Library will be open from 10:00 am - 6:00 p.m.

Trash and recycling collections will return to normal schedule starting Monday, January 13. If your recycling day was missed this week on Thursday or Friday due to the winter weather, CWD will pick up additional bagged recycling on your next recycling pickup day. CWD has suspended leaf recycling collection for Saturday, January 11. Leaf recycling will resume as scheduled next week. You can find more information on leaf recycling here https://bit.ly/4hOzAxa.

Winter Weather Update 1/10/2025 4:00 p.m. - The Winter Weather Advisory for Southlake ended at Noon today. However, Public Works recommends that residents protect their pipes from freezing temperatures overnight by letting all interior faucets in their homes drip gently until the temperatures rise above freezing.

As a reminder, due to ongoing winter weather conditions, the Southlake City offices, including the Southlake Public Library, the Bob Jones Nature Center, the Southlake Tennis Center, The Pickleball Complex, and The Marq Southlake, including Legends Hall, Champions Club, and the Senior Center, are CLOSED today, January 10, 2025. The City is still here to serve you! For e-services, visit our e-services webpage https://bit.ly/4jbkXER on CityofSouthlake.com or give us a call at (817) 748-8400 until 5 p.m. City facilities will resume normal schedules on Monday, January 13, 2025.

In recovering from the winter weather, all trash and recycling collections will return to normal schedule starting Monday, January 13. If your recycling day was missed this week on Thursday or Friday due to the winter weather, CWD will pick up additional bagged recycling on your next recycling pickup day. CWD has suspended leaf recycling collection for Saturday, January 11. Leaf recycling will resume as scheduled next week. You can find more information on leaf recycling here https://bit.ly/4hOzAxa.

Winter Weather Update 1/10/2025 8:30 a.m. - Good morning, Southlake! The roads are wet this morning, with rain, sleet, and snow falling overnight. If you can, stay home, and drive carefully if you must be out.

As a reminder, due to ongoing winter weather conditions, Southlake City offices, including the Southlake Public Library, the Bob Jones Nature Center, the Southlake Tennis Center, The Pickleball Complex, and The Marq Southlake, including Legends Hall, Champions Club, and the Senior Center, will be CLOSED today, January 10, 2025.

The City is still here to serve you! For e-services, visit our e-services webpage https://bit.ly/4jbkXER on CityofSouthlake.com or give us a call at (817) 748-8400 from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We encourage you to stay off the roads if possible and continue monitoring the National Weather Service and your favorite news stations for more information.

Winter Weather Update 1/9/2025 4:30 p.m. - We hope you're staying warm amid all this snow. Due to ongoing winter weather conditions, Southlake City offices, including the Southlake Public Library, the Bob Jones Nature Center, the Southlake Tennis Center, the Pickleball Complex, and The Marq Southlake, including Legends Hall, Champions Club, and the Senior Center, will be CLOSED tomorrow, Friday, January 10, 2025.

Despite the closure, the City is still here to serve you! For e-services, visit CityofSouthlake.com https://bit.ly/4jbkXER or you can call (817) 748-8400 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance.

CWD Trash and Recycling services have also been suspended for tomorrow (1/10). Emergency services remain unaffected.

Our Public Works teams will continue to treat area roads as needed. We encourage you to stay home if possible and continue monitoring the National Weather Service and your favorite news stations for more information.

Winter Weather Update 1/9/2025 2:00 p.m. - CWD has suspended residential and commercial trash and recycling collection for Friday (1/10). We'll let you know as soon as we have any additional updates.

Winter Weather Update 1/9/2025 1:30 p.m. - As the Winter Storm Warning continues, Team Southlake is actively monitoring the current weather conditions and keeping an eye on our roads. If you can, please stay home and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

As soon as we have an update from CWD on its trash and recycling pick up plans for Friday (1/10), we'll let you know.

We are happy to serve you remotely today! If you need the City's e-services, please visit CityofSouthlake.com for more information or call (817) 748-8400 until 5 p.m. for assistance.

Winter Weather Update 1/9/2025 9:45 a.m. - Due to the deteriorating weather, Southlake City offices, the Southlake Public Library, the Bob Jones Nature Center, the Southlake Tennis Center, The Pickleball Complex and The Marq Southlake, including Legends Hall, Champions Club, and the Senior Center, are closing early today, Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. All recreational programs will be canceled tonight as well. The Planning and Zoning Meeting for January 9 is also canceled. Emergency services are unaffected by closures, and our Public Works teams will continue to treat area roads as needed. Please check the Tarrant County website for updates on the Tarrant County offices.

CWD has suspended residential and commercial trash and recycling collection for today.

We are still ready to serve you today! If you need the City's e-services, please visit CityofSouthlake.com for more information or call (817) 748-8400 until 5 p.m. for assistance.

We encourage you to stay off the roads and be weather-aware. Pay attention to the National Weather Service and your favorite news stations for the latest weather information.

UPDATE 7:50 a.m. CWD has informed the City that they have suspended services for today, 1/9/2025.

Winter Weather Update 1/9/2025 7:00 a.m. - Good morning, Southlake! Here is the latest storm information from the US National Weather Service Fort Worth Texas for today and Friday.

For updates on local conditions and city services as the storm develops, keep an eye on our Alert Southlake Weather Information page - https://bit.ly/3vEIY2M. We recommend following the US National Weather Service Fort Worth, or your favorite meteorologist. Bundle up Southlake, and be sure to stay weather-aware.

Winter Weather Update 1/8/2025 3:00 p.m. - Winter weather can be unpredictable, but we’re staying prepared! Here’s the latest outlook from the National Weather Service. The Protect Southlake team is on standby, and our Public Works crews have already brined many of our streets to help keep you safe. For updates on local conditions as the storm develops, visit our Alert Southlake Weather Information page - https://bit.ly/3vEIY2M. We also recommend following the US National Weather Service Fort Worth Texas or your favorite trusted meteorologist for additional insights. Stay safe and stay weather-aware, Southlake!

Winter Weather Update 1/8/2025 8:25 a.m. - Keep those winter coats, gloves, and scarves handy! The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our area starting Thursday morning, January 9, and ending midday Friday, January 10. The Protect Southlake Team is closely monitoring the forecast. We encourage you to stay weather aware by following the US National Weather Service Fort Worth Texas, your favorite meteorologist, and by checking the Alert Southlake Weather Information page for the latest updates.

Winter Weather Update 1/7/2025 9:00 a.m. - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for our area, effective from Thursday (1/9) at 12:00 AM to Friday (1/10) at 6:00 PM. We urge everyone to prepare for the upcoming weather conditions—being ready is essential! Our dedicated Public Works Streets & Drainage crew is actively brining roadways and treating sidewalks and high-risk areas to ensure safer travel during this winter weather. Let’s show our appreciation for their hard work!

Winter Weather Update 1/5/2025 10:30 a.m. - It’s time to bundle up Southlake! Gusty north winds and colder temperatures have arrived, and the US National Weather Service has indicated that a Cold Weather Advisory is in effect starting tonight, with wind chills expected to drop the feels-like temperature into the teens and single digits. With the potential for a wintry mix later this week, the Protect Southlake team is applying brine to prep areas throughout the City to help prevent ice accumulation on the roads and sidewalks. DFW Airport has also advised that due to the strong winds, it has switched to northwest flow operations and will utilize the 13R/31L (the west diagonal runway) for both take-offs and departures. The City will update this post if the airport revises its status. We encourage you to stay weather aware by following the US National Weather Service Fort Worth Texas, your favorite meteorologist, and by checking the City of Southlake’s Facebook pages for local updates.

Winter Weather Update 1/3/2025 3:10 p.m. - We hope you're enjoying this mild weather because next week is looking chilly! Our Protect Southlake team is keeping a close eye on the forecast as freezing temperatures approach. Here’s how you can prepare your home:

Cover outdoor faucets with hose bib covers or wrap them with a towel and tape.

Let a sink drip slowly on the cold side to prevent pipes from bursting.

Make sure your pool pump is running during freezing temperatures, or winterize it properly if it’s not in use.

Be sure to bundle up as we welcome the winter! Don’t forget to bring pets inside and check on your neighbors, especially those who may need extra help during the cold weather. For the most recent updates, follow the US National Weather Service Fort Worth Texas.