Young Heart, Big Service: Celebrating Southlake Student Ishani Gandi’s Dedication to Making a Difference

There’s never a dull moment in Ishani Gandi’s life. Between juggling schoolwork, college prep, serving as the Treasurer of the Southlake Foundation, and other extracurriculars, it’s hard to imagine there’s enough time for more—but that’s just the beginning of Gandi’s already-impressive resume.

Currently serving as the Youth Services Philanthropy Officer for the American Red Cross North Texas Region, Gandi has made it her mission to make a meaningful impact through every role she takes on. While many young people envision their future paths, Southlake Carroll Senior Ishani Gandi is already turning her dreams into reality by passionately dedicating herself to service.

Most recently, Ishani poured her energy into organizing a standout fundraiser through the Red Cross called Stand for Sickle Cell. The campaign addressed the needs of individuals living with sickle cell disease, a chronic condition requiring frequent blood transfusions and bone marrow treatments. Through her leadership, the campaign brought together schools and volunteers across North Texas, resulting in a series of events like car washes and bake sales that collectively raised $13,000.

“Everyone was super committed to it,” Gandi explained. “They were asking questions and looking for ways to contribute. It was cool to see everyone as engaged as I was and really committed to the cause.”

Her passion for service extends far beyond fundraising. Ishani has been involved with the Red Cross since her freshman year, starting as a social media and information vlogger. Over the years, her role evolved, enabling her to take on larger responsibilities and engage deeply with healthcare and community-focused initiatives. Motivated by her interest in healthcare and public policy, she uses every opportunity to advocate for those in need and inspire others to join her mission.

Her impressive contributions stem from a deep-seated passion for service.

“I’m able to balance it all because I love what I do,” she shared. “I never have to force myself to do any of this. I just enjoy being able to make a difference.”

That enthusiasm shines through in every project she takes on, as she works tirelessly to better her community and motivate others to follow suit.

With young leaders like Ishani at the forefront, Southlake’s future is bright—a community enriched by compassion, dedication, and a shared commitment to making the world a better place.