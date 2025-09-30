Your Guide to 2025 Fall Events in Southlake!

From music and festivals to candy and culture, Southlake is the place to be this October. Whether you’re looking for a lively celebration or a spooky good time, our calendar is packed with events you won’t want to miss.

Sedici Strings: Oktoberfest! Haydn and Brahms String Quartets

October 5 at 6:00 p.m.

Grace Chapel, White’s Chapel Methodist Church

Kick off October with an evening of beautiful music! APEX Arts League presents Sedici Strings performing Oktoberfest-themed works by Haydn and Brahms. Enjoy an intimate concert featuring top local musicians in a cozy Southlake setting. Tickets are available at ApexArtsLeague.com or at the door.

Oktoberfest Southlake

October 17-19

Southlake Town Square

Pretzels, polka, and pup races—Oktoberfest is back! Hosted by the Southlake Chamber of Commerce, this celebration features free admission, free parking, authentic Bavarian cuisine, wiener dog races, and fun for all ages. Find more information on the Southlake Oktoberfest website.

Trick or Treat Trail

October 11

Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve

Looking for a spooky adventure? Join us at the Trick or Treat Trail at the Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve! This .25-mile hike winds through the White-tailed Deer Trail, transformed into a family-friendly Halloween wonderland. With games, storytelling, crafts, and costumes, it’s a perfect fall evening in nature. Find more information on how to register at the Experience Southlake webpage.

Diwalifest

October 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Southlake Town Square

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with food, music, performances, and more. Hosted by the Southlake Foundation, Diwalifest brings the magic of Diwali to Southlake with a vibrant cultural celebration for the whole community. You can learn more on the Southlake Diwalifest website.

Trunk or Treat

October 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

DPS Headquarters (600 State Street)

Round out the month at Trunk or Treat with Southlake Police and Fire! This beloved tradition includes a new Special Abilities Family Hour from 4:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m., followed by the main event from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. Over 50 community partners will hand out candy, and yes — FULL-SIZE candy bars are back! Find more information on the Southlake DPS Facebook page.