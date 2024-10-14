Your Southlake Town Hall Early Voting Checklist: How to Prepare for the Polls

We’re here to help you prepare for your trip to the polls. Southlake Town Hall has been designated as an official polling site for Tarrant County, meaning residents with a Tarrant County zip code can cast their vote on the 3rd Floor. As a reminder, Denton County voters will need to locate a polling place using the Denton County Elections site. Early Voting Times at Southlake Town Hall: Early voting begins on October 21st and ends on November 1st. You can swing by the 3rd floor of Town Hall to cast your vote any time within the schedule listed below: October 21-25 (M-F): 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. October 26th (Saturday): 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. October 27th (Sunday): 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. October 28th-Nov 1. (M-F): 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. What Are the Acceptable Forms of Photo ID? You may present any of the following forms of identification while at the polls: Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card) * For voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years. Voters aged 70 or older may present Photo ID that has been expired any length of time. What are the Accessibility Accommodations Available at Town Hall? Accessible parking is located on the north side of Town Hall (on Civic Place).

If you require curbside voting, dial the phone number located on the sign in front of your accessible parking space.

Ramps are available on the south side of Town Hall (on Main Street), where you can take the elevator to the third floor.

If necessary, notify an election official if you have mobility issues and need to skip the line. We encourage all Tarrant County residents to take advantage of this convenient polling location at Southlake Town Hall. If you have any questions or need assistance during early voting, don’t hesitate to reach out to our helpful election officials at the polling site! For more information regarding voting in Tarrant County, visit the Tarrant County Elections page.