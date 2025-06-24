Your Water, Our Priority: Southlake’s 2025 Water Quality Report Is Now Available 

As you go about your day — making coffee, watering plants, or enjoying a glass of cold water in the Texas heat — it’s easy to take clean water for granted. But behind the scenes, the Southlake Water Team is hard at work, ensuring that every drop meets the highest standards.

The newly released 2025 Water Quality Report confirms this, showing that the water collected and tested throughout 2024 had no compliance issues and met or exceeded all state and federal safety standards. That means the water met all required safety thresholds, with no levels requiring corrective action.

This annual report is your window into how the City manages your water supply. Inside, you’ll find details about:

Testing for lead and copper, which continues to show that Southlake’s water falls within safe limits

Source water and treatment processes

Conservation efforts and programs

And much more!

Whether you’re looking for detailed information or simply peace of mind about your drinking water, this report is full of valuable insights. Take a moment to read the full 2025 Water Quality Report and discover the incredible work our Southlake Water Team does every day to deliver high-quality water straight to your home.