2020 Election Quick Tips

Before you head to the polls, cross these items off your list! Review your sample ballot. Look at Tarrant County’s Sample Ballot page by voter, or Denton County’s Sample Ballot page.

Look at voting times and locations in Tarrant County or Denton County for early voting and Election Day. Remember, Tarrant County voters can vote at any voting center in Tarrant County.

Voters at Town Hall should consider wearing a mask or face covering when entering the building or within six feet of another person who is not a member of their household. View Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order discussing the use of face coverings and voting.

Bring your photo ID. Not sure what counts? Here’s a list of acceptable forms of ID.

Bring a book, podcast or some type of entertainment in case you have to wait in line to vote. Here’s some ideas of things you can do while you wait.

VOTE!

Keep track of voter results through the Tarrant County and Denton County websites. For more about the 2020 Elections, visit CityofSouthlake.com/2020Elections.