A modern Tommy’s Express Car Wash building with tan brick walls and a curved metal roof. The “Business Spotlight” logo and text are overlaid at the bottom of the image.

Business

Mar 9, 2026

A Fresh Shine in Southlake

Family-Owned Tommy’s Express Brings High-Tech Car Care to Southlake

A large stone sign reading "WHITE'S CHAPEL" stands in front of a church with a tall steeple. The lawn is green, and the sky is partly cloudy. A “70th Anniversary EST. 1956” logo appears in the corner.
City
Mar 2, 2026

SLK City Spotlight – White’s Chapel Methodist Church and a Legacy of Community

Southlake 70th Anniversary Highlight
A man with a beard smiles outdoors, wearing a navy blue "Southlake Public Works" polo shirt. Trees and a blurred fountain are visible in the sunny background.
City
Feb 26, 2026

Custom Brine for Southlake: Innovation in Action

Streets Supervisor Julio Reyna earns City of Southlake Innovation Award for enhancing brine pretreatment program