2020 Elections Guide

Tuesday, November 3 is Election Day. If you’re voting on election day, voting hours are 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your photo ID with you to vote. Here’s a list of acceptable forms of photo ID. Remember, when going to the polls, leave your campaign and political clothing and buttons at home. No electioneering is allowed while at the polls. COVID-19 and Voting at Town Hall Voting at Town Hall will be a little different this year than previous years. Tarrant County and the City of Southlake are coordinating our efforts to keep voters safe and comply with CDC guidelines. Tarrant County is managing protocols for voter safety while voting such as cleaning machines and the use of hand sanitizer. Voters are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering while inside Town Hall waiting to vote and while voting. Voters are also required to maintain a physical distance of six feet from people not in their immediate household. Floor markers will be installed to help guide voters while waiting in line. Hand sanitizing stations and masks are available throughout Southlake Town Hall. Town Hall will be thoroughly cleaned each day after voting hours end. Voting Locations Voters in Tarrant County can vote anywhere in Tarrant County, including at Southlake Town Hall during early voting or on election day. Find a location to vote near your work or home by viewing the Tarrant County Early Voting Locations List. For Denton County residents who plan to vote during early voting, view the Denton County Early Voting Locations List. For those who plan to vote on November 3, view the Denton County Election Day Polling Sites. Early Voting Information Early voting days and hours are as follows: Tarrant County Dates Days Times October 13 - 17 Tuesday - Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. October 19 - 23 Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. October 24 Saturday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. October 25 Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. October 26 - 30 Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Denton County Dates Days Times October 13 - 17 Tuesday - Saturday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. October 18 Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. October 19 - 24 Monday - Saturday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. October 25 Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. October 26 - 30 Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Mail In Ballots Visit the Tarrant County Election Board’s website for information about requesting and submitting a mail in ballot for voters in Tarrant County. Visit the Denton County Election Board’s website for information on requesting and submitting a mail in ballot for voters in Denton County. Ballot Information Beginning September 1, Texas House Bill 25 eliminated straight-party voting. Voters in Tarrant County can view what is on the ballot by viewing the Tarrant County Sample Ballot page and entering their voter information. Voters in Denton County can view what is on the ballot by viewing the Denton County Sample Ballot page and entering their voter information. City of Southlake Candidates View the Southlake City Council candidates for Place 1 and Place 6. Parking at Town Hall Parking spaces located on the north side of Southlake Town Hall have been designated as voter parking. Additional parking is available around Town Square and in both parking garages. Two parking spaces are designated for people with mobility issues for curbside voting accommodations. If you are disabled and in need of voting assistance and would like to select to vote curbside, park in one of the parking spaces off of Grand Avenue notated on the map below and call the phone number on the sign in front of the parking space. For more information about the 2020 Elections, visit CityofSouthlake.com/2020Elections.