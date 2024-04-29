Achieving Victory in the Fit City Challenge: Diverse Activities for Maximum Points with Team Southlake

We’re halfway through the Fit City Challenge, and it’s time to propel Team Southlake to triumph. You have two more weeks to ignite your passion for fitness, embrace a healthier lifestyle, and lead the charge toward victory! Get active and help us surpass Keller and Coppell to defend our title of Most Fit City 2024. To ensure success in the Fit City Challenge, engaging in a diverse range of activities and diligently logging your efforts daily is crucial. No matter how you like to stay moving, consistency is the name of the game. Here's a list of activities that count for points, ensuring you make the most of this exhilarating month-long event: With such a diverse array of activities available, there's something for everyone to enjoy while earning points for Team Southlake in the Fit City Challenge. Remember to log your activities daily using the GoJoe app to track your progress and contribute to our team's success. Together, let's demonstrate our dedication, resilience, and commitment to a healthier, more active lifestyle. Victory awaits – let's seize it with enthusiasm and determination!
