Annual Leaf Recycling Program 2021

It’s that time of year again! Leaf recycling is here. The City of Southlake and Republic Services partner to offer curbside leaf recycling services for Southlake residents. All you have to do is place your bagged leaves on the curb to be picked up for recycling and bypass the landfill. Follow these simple instructions: Place your bagged leaves at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on collection days. Make sure leaves are bagged and physically separated from other solid waste. Twigs, acorns and other materials may be raked up with leaves, but please limit additional debris if possible. Please note that if your leaf bags contain more debris than leaves, it will not be picked up. Collection dates are as follows: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022