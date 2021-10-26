A stylized emblem featuring a gold shield outline with a dark blue, intertwined S and abstract dragon or eagle motifs inside. The design is symmetrical and conveys themes of elegance and power.
My Southlake News

October 26, 2021

Annual Leaf Recycling Program 2021

It’s that time of year again! Leaf recycling is here. The City of Southlake and Republic Services partner to offer curbside leaf recycling services for Southlake residents. All you have to do is place your bagged leaves on the curb to be picked up for recycling and bypass the landfill. Follow these simple instructions: Place […]

It’s that time of year again! Leaf recycling is here. The City of Southlake and Republic Services partner to offer curbside leaf recycling services for Southlake residents. All you have to do is place your bagged leaves on the curb to be picked up for recycling and bypass the landfill.

Follow these simple instructions:

  1. Place your bagged leaves at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on collection days.
  2. Make sure leaves are bagged and physically separated from other solid waste.
  3. Twigs, acorns and other materials may be raked up with leaves, but please limit additional debris if possible.
  4. Please note that if your leaf bags contain more debris than leaves, it will not be picked up.

Collection dates are as follows:

  • Wednesday, November 17, 2021
  • Wednesday, December 1, 2021
  • Wednesday, December 15, 2021
  • Wednesday, December 22, 2021
  • Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Wednesday, January 19, 2022

A man and woman jog outside under sunny, green trees. Text reads "Fit City Challenge" and "Join Team Southlake!" in bold, colorful letters against a white background.
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram