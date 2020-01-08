Apex Hosts Chamber Music Concert

Apex Arts League and Texas Winds Musical Outreach announce an upcoming Chamber Music Concert.

“Mozart and More: Musical Gems for Oboe and Friends”

Sunday, February 9, 2020

6 p.m.Grace Chapel at White’s Chapel UMC

Tickets, $20 adults, $15 seniors/Apex members, $10 children/students, are available online at apexartsleague.com or at the door.

The concert will feature Eric Barr, Principal Oboe Emeritus of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, performing famous works of the Classical repertoire, including a movement from the Mozart Oboe Quartet; as well as melodies by Gershwin and Berlin that will encourage humming or singing along.

This program will then travel to several North Texas nursing homes, hospitals, cancer clinics, and Head Start centers as part of Texas Winds Musical Outreach. The mission: to engage, comfort and celebrate the spirits of isolated seniors, hospital patients, veterans and children in North Texas through live, professional musical performances.

Join us for this “Gem” of a performance and learn more about how Texas Winds “turns dining halls into concert halls,” taking live music out of the concert hall and bringing it directly to people who have little opportunity to experience it.

About Apex Arts League

Now in the 13th season, Apex is dedicated to presenting world class arts talent to Northeast Tarrant County. Variety, close to home, affordable. Apex is also looking at potential arts space in the community.