Apply for Your 2021 Mail-in Ballot 

Eligible voters are now able to request a ballot by mail for 2021. Denton and Tarrant County registered voters are eligible to request and receive a ballot by mail if any of the following conditions prevents them voting in-person during the early voting period or on election day: You can get started by filling out the Tarrant County ballot by mail application or the Denton County ballot by mail application.
