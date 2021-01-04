Apply for Your 2021 Mail-in Ballot 

Eligible voters are now able to request a ballot by mail for 2021.

Denton and Tarrant County registered voters are eligible to request and receive a ballot by mail if any of the following conditions prevents them voting in-person during the early voting period or on election day:

Expected absence from the county during both the early voting period and on election day. (The ballot must be mailed to an address outside the county) Disability 65 years of age or older Confinement in jail and not finally convicted of a felony.

You can get started by filling out the Tarrant County ballot by mail application or the Denton County ballot by mail application.