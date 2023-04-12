Celebrate Earth Day with Keep Southlake Beautiful and Kendra Scott!

April is Earth Month, and Earth Day is just around the corner! If you want to contribute to your community while finalizing your Mother’s Day shopping, celebrate Earth Day with Kendra Scott in Southlake Town Square and Keep Southlake Beautiful! Kendra Scott in Town Square is generously partnering with Keep Southlake Beautiful to help us with our beautifying efforts. Join us in the store on Saturday, April 22, from 1:00-3:00 PM and mention Keep Southlake Beautiful at check out to donate 20% of your purchase to Keep Southlake Beautiful! We will use all donated proceeds to help us administer our tree programs! Want to help Keep Southlake Beautiful but don’t have time to stop by Kendra Scott in person? Shop online at kendrascott.com and use discount code GIVEBACK-DURRO from midnight on April 22 to 11:59 PM on April 23 to donate a portion of your purchase to KSB. Shop until you drop and learn how to get involved with Keep Southlake Beautiful this Earth Day. A member of our team will be tabling the event and will be giving away KSB swag. Kendra Scott will be providing sweets and sips as well! If you are looking for even more ways to get involved with Keep Southlake Beautiful, check out our website to learn more about our community programs and upcoming events! Don’t forget to register for the Great American Cleanup Event on Saturday, May 13! There are so many ways to celebrate Earth Day this year. Don’t forget to include a trip to Kendra Scott in your plans!