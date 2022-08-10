City Council Plans to Celebrate the Completion of N. White Chapel Boulevard with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and You’re Invited!

The City of Southlake is proud to announce the completion of the North White Chapel Boulevard Project. Join City Council and City of Southlake employees as they celebrate this major milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 11, 8:30 a.m. in front of the south entrance of Carroll High School. To understand where we are going, let’s take a look back at where we’ve started. The History The N. White Chapel Widening Project was originally approved in 2008 as a part of the Southlake 2030 Master Mobility Plan which is an element of the City’s Comprehensive Plan. The comprehensive plan serves as the framework for future planning, land use, and other assets within the City of Southlake for the next 20 years. The recommendations within the comprehensive plan are included in the City’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP), which is a five-year plan that includes the replacement or construction of the City’s physical assets, highways, roads, and more. With N. White Chapel Boulevard being a highly traveled road combined with the City’s goals to improve Southlake’s transportation system, approved funds were allocated toward the expansion. Construction took place in two phases. Phase one included the construction of the roundabout at Highland Avenue and the widening of N. White Chapel Boulevard from SH 114 to Highland with a dual-lane roundabout at the intersection of Highland Avenue and N. White Chapel Boulevard. Phase two included expanding the road from a two-lane to a four-lane roadway just south of Highland Avenue starting at Emerald Boulevard. The road is now complete with new sidewalks, streetlights, medians, screening walls, and new storm and sewer line improvements. A public art piece was also installed at the center of the roundabout. “This project is a prime example of how we work with our county partners to improve mobility and safety thought the City and region,” Public Works Director Rob Cohen said. For project updates on Southlake Mobility, follow us on the City’s Facebook page or visit www.ConnectSouthlake.com.