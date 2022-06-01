City of Southlake Announces Stars and Stripes 2022

It's that time of year again, where big and bright meets stars and stripes! Where you can get your dose of fun, games, delicious eats, and fireworks. The City of Southlake is thrilled to announce Stars and Stripes 2022. The patriotic event takes place on Sunday, July 3, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in Southlake Town Square, with fireworks beginning at approximately 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. Town Square will be filled with family-friendly activities and performances starting at 3 p.m.! Live entertainment will be provided by the Southlake Community Band, US Airforce Band, The Inspiration Band, Vinyl Stripes, and the SuperGlide band on both the Rustin Pavilion and Frank Edgar Cornish, IV Park stages. Check out the event schedule for location and details. Don't worry about dinner! The event will feature a variety of food vendors serving delicious treats and snacks. The Southlake Chamber of Commerce will be selling beer and wine at Stars and Stripes this year. You MUST be 21 years of age or older to purchase alcohol and valid identification may be requested. No outside alcohol will be permitted. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. Parents can bring their little ones to the Kids Corner, the destination for your child's favorite outdoor activities. From hands-on crafts to balloon art, face painting, stilt walkers, and more. There will be fun for ALL ages. Event parking is free; however, the City will offer free roundtrip shuttle services to and from the event. Be sure to check out shuttle locations and times before attending. Restrooms and additional accessible parking will be available. If you plan to set up a seating area before the event, you can start at 7:00 p.m. on July 2. Please keep in mind that the City is not responsible for any unattended, lost, or stolen items. If you have questions, don't hesitate to contact the City of Southlake. If mother nature has other plans for our event, the #ProtectSouthlake team has you covered! You can text STARSNSTRIPE to 888777 for text notifications regarding weather and emergencies. You can also download the VisitSouthlake! App on Android or Apple devices. For more information about Stars and Stripes parking, event schedule, and festivities, please visit www.StarsandStripesSouthlake.com. Thank you to our sponsors: All-Star Orthopedics, Community Medical Urgent Care, and Texas Health Southlake. In addition, we would like to thank our In-Kind sponsors: 101.7 FM Air 1 Radio, Way-FM Radio, Premier Martial Arts, and Moxie Pest Control. See you there!