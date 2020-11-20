Common Southlake Code Enforcement Violations

Code enforcement plays a major role in the Southlake community to enhance the quality of life and is designed to keep citizens safe. It also helps prevent an abundance of unsightly areas and unstable which could put others at risk for injury or property damage. To ensure that codes are being followed, the City wants to help you understand common violations to prevent problems before they start. Together, we can ensure that Southlake remains a beautiful and safe community for everyone to enjoy. Tall weeds and grass – High grass and weeds may not exceed 12 inches. Parking on grass is not permitted – All parking must be done on an approved surface. Trash and debris – All trash and debris on properties must be removed. Oversized vehicles – Oversized vehicles must be parked on an approved surface behind the dwelling unless loading or unloading. Fence Repairs – All fences must be free standing structures with no missing pieces. Junk vehicles – Junk vehicles must be behind a screen or in working and have current registration and no flat tires. Information concerning short term rentals, garage sales, water restrictions and other ordinances can be found on our Code Enforcement website. For questions or concerns about code requirements and compliance, please call us at 817-748-8331 or visit our website at CityofSouthlake/Code-Enforcement.