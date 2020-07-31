Connect Southlake – Your Resource for Southlake Mobility

We want our Southlake road users to be safe and informed. That’s why www.ConnectSouthlake.com is a designated spot for mobility information.

Connect Southlake is the mobility dedicated extension of the City of Southlake’s website. The page serves as a resource for big projects, sidewalks, future mobility initiatives and getting in contact with our mobility team.

For those who commute within or outside of Southlake, you will find a Waze map that displays traffic conditions in real time. The site also offers information regarding rideshare services, the TEXRail commuter train and directions from the DFW airport. Other features include feeds from the Southlake Mobility’s Facebook page and project updates from My Southlake News. Residents also have the option to sign up for the bi-weekly mobility newsletter .

Do you have a specific issue you would like to report? Select Connect Southlake Contact on the website to tell us about it!

Connect Southlake not only helps you stay in-the-know, it is your direct link to all of the resources the City of Southlake has to improve your travel experience.