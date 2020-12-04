December 4, 2020

Do I Need a Permit?

Are you planning a new home project? If so, you may need a permit. A permit ensures that inspections are completed and the building or project is compliant with code requirements and meets safety standards. Permits are mandatory when remodeling or on updates that require a licensed trade such as electrical work, plumbing or anything […]

Are you planning a new home project? If so, you may need a permit.

A permit ensures that inspections are completed and the building or project is compliant with code requirements and meets safety standards.

Permits are mandatory when remodeling or on updates that require a licensed trade such as electrical work, plumbing or anything with a structural component such as moving walls.

The most common permits are for the construction of a building such as a patio cover, gazebo, carport or installing a swimming pool.  Permits for window replacement and sport courts are also common.

If you're looking to add or replace a water heater, than you will need a plumbing permit.  To change out a heating or an air conditioning system,  you would need a mechanical permit.

If you are still unsure about whether or not you need a permit, visit the City of Southlake Building Inspections and Code Enforcement webpage or the Residential Construction webpage.  You can also email Building Inspections and Code Enforcement or call 817-748-8236.

Ready to request a permit? Apply through our online permit and inspections portal.

Image shows a picture of a dessert and a shopping bag with the words Southlake Open Rewards

Related News

Experience
February 6, 2025
A Night to Remember: Southlake’s Sweetheart Dance
Select: Business
January 10, 2025
Say Cheese! Meet Hinkle Family Dental
City
December 30, 2024
Get To Know Councilmember Frances Scharli
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram