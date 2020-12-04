Do I Need a Permit?

Are you planning a new home project? If so, you may need a permit.

A permit ensures that inspections are completed and the building or project is compliant with code requirements and meets safety standards.

Permits are mandatory when remodeling or on updates that require a licensed trade such as electrical work, plumbing or anything with a structural component such as moving walls.

The most common permits are for the construction of a building such as a patio cover, gazebo, carport or installing a swimming pool. Permits for window replacement and sport courts are also common.

If you're looking to add or replace a water heater, than you will need a plumbing permit. To change out a heating or an air conditioning system, you would need a mechanical permit.

If you are still unsure about whether or not you need a permit, visit the City of Southlake Building Inspections and Code Enforcement webpage or the Residential Construction webpage. You can also email Building Inspections and Code Enforcement or call 817-748-8236.

Ready to request a permit? Apply through our online permit and inspections portal.