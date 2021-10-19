Eat, Drink, and Be Scary at Club Metro’s Monster Mash This Friday

We all know ghouls just want to have fun, and that’s just what Club Metro has in store at their Monster Mash!

Attention all gourd-geous souls and boo-tiful ghosts! Club Metro’s Monster Mash is sure to lift your spirits! Join Southlake’s premier Adaptive Recreation program this Friday from 6:00 PM- 9:00 PM at Legends Hall for the ultimate Halloween celebration that’s certain to creep it real.

The Monster Mash is a Southlake Halloween tradition and a crowd favorite. What better way to celebrate the end of Club Metro’s October meetings than with a party with friends?

Come as you aren’t for a night of time-warp dancing, creepy-crawly snacks, themed crafts, trick or treating, and a costume contest that’ll have you laughing until you’re coffin! Everyone in Southlake knows that Club Metro participants are squash goals, and we can’t wait to celebrate the spooky season with this spooktacular group.

“Monster Mash is a special event for our Club Metro participants. I’m looking forward to having fun with our participants and celebrating Halloween together!”- Gretchen Morgan, Programs Coordinator.

See you at the Monster Mash… if you dare!